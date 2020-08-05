Sports News

Kudus Mohammed will need time to adapt in Netherlands - Ajax boss Ten Hag

Kudus Mohammed, attacking midfielder

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has praised the qualities of summer signing Mohammed Kudus but believes the attacking midfielder will need time to adjust to life in the Dutch top-flight.

The 19-year-old joined Ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjælland on a five-year deal worth 9 million euros.



“Kudus is a multifunctional player, with many European top clubs behind it. He is versatile, has also played in many different positions in Denmark. In rush hour, behind rush hour, as a midfielder, on the flanks,” he said.

He has a similar potential to that we saw in [new signing] Antony, with the important difference that he has been in Europe for some time. He also speaks fluent English. In terms of adjustment, he has a head start, but in both cases, it remains to be seen how much adjustment time they need.”



Kudus is yet to start training with Ajax because of the finalization of some final formalities.

