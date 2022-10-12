2
Menu
Sports

Kudus Mohammed wins Ajax's goal of the month September

Video Archive
Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars' midfielder Kudus Mohammed's devastating strike against Liverpool in the Champions League has been named Ajax's goal of the month for September.

The 20-year-old picked up a pass in the Liverpool penalty area before turning his defence out and letting fly a screamer on his left foot to level the score for Ajax.

After receiving the award, the Ghanaian thanked the fans who voted and assured them that he would score more of the same goals.

"Thanks for voting for me. More bangers are on the way," he told the club's media.

Kudus has been the man for Ajax this season. He has scored 7 goals in 7 starts this season.

Kudus Mohammed, who has scored three goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, will look to add to his tally when Ajax takes on Napoli in a Group A match on October 12, 2022.



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies