Kudus Mohammed wins Ajax's goal of the month September

Black Stars' midfielder Kudus Mohammed's devastating strike against Liverpool in the Champions League has been named Ajax's goal of the month for September.

The 20-year-old picked up a pass in the Liverpool penalty area before turning his defence out and letting fly a screamer on his left foot to level the score for Ajax.



After receiving the award, the Ghanaian thanked the fans who voted and assured them that he would score more of the same goals.



"Thanks for voting for me. More bangers are on the way," he told the club's media.



Kudus has been the man for Ajax this season. He has scored 7 goals in 7 starts this season.



Kudus Mohammed, who has scored three goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, will look to add to his tally when Ajax takes on Napoli in a Group A match on October 12, 2022.





