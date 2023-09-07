Kudus, Nuamah score as Ghana beat Central African Republic 2-1 to seal qualification to 2023 AFCON

Black Stars

Ghana came back from a goal down to beat Central African Republic 2-1 to secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohammed Kudus and Enerst Nuamah were on the scoresheet to secure the vital win for Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



CAR, who needed a win to qualify, had a strong start to the game and deservedly took the lead through Louis Mafouta in the 25th minute.



Mafouta latched onto a through ball and beat the goalkeeper with a sublime first touch before slotting the ball into the empty net.



Ghana, despite a sloppy first-half performance, found their way back into the game before halftime. Kudus pulled parity for the home side on the stroke of half-time with an incredible freekick.



After recess, the Black Stars upped the tempo in search of the win but the Wild Beasts kept them at bay.

Ghana gained full control late in the match when Ernest Nuamah and Antoine Semenyo were introduced.



Semenyo had his first effort on goal saved after going past two defenders before shooting from the edge of the box.



Three minutes later, he won the ball in the opposing half and unselfishly set up unmarked Nuamah at the far post to tap home and put Ghana in front.



Semenyo came close to getting the third goal for Ghana after he linked up with Nuamah again but his shot from just inside the box hit the post.



The Balck Stars went on to record the victory that they ended the 2023 AFCON qualifiers unbeaten, amassing 12 points and finishing as winners of Group E.