Kudus, Salah lead African top scorers in 2022/23 Champions League

L-R: Mohammed Salah, Eric Choupo-Moting and Mohammed Kudus

The 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stages has ended with 16 out of the 32 teams who began the campaign progressing to the knockout phases will start in February next.

8 out of the 16 teams who couldn't make it to the knockout phases will drop to the playoff stage of UEFA's second-tier competition, the Europa League while the remaining 8 will say bye-bye to their European campaign for the ongoing season.



Germain giants Bayern Munich was the only team who got the maximum points in the group phase after winning all their six games in a group that had Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Viktoria Plzen.



PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool forward, Mohammed Salah lead the top scorer's chart after the first round of the competition with 7 goals each in six appearances.



Aside Salah, there are other African players who made it into the top scorers chat with Ghana's Mohammed Kudus picking the 7th spot after making quite a name for himself despite Ajax's inability to make it to the next stage.



GhanaWeb have put together the top scorers in this season's UEFA Champions League with their various nationalities attached to their names on the list.



Mohammed Salah - 7/Egypt

Mohammed Kudus - 4/Ghana



Eric Choupo-Moting - 3/Cameroon



Sadio Mane - 3/Senegal



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 2/Gabon



Chancel Mbemba - 2/Congo



Kamal Sowah - 2 /Ghana

Abdoulaye Seck - 2 /Senegal



Youssef En-Nesyri - 2/Morocco



