Kudus, Salisu and three other players who will determine how far Ghana will go in 2023 AFCON

Kudus Mohammed and Salsi Mohammed

In all the four Africa Cup of Nations titles Ghana has won, the team had four or more exceptional players who rose to the occasion.

During Ghana's last AFCON triumph in 1982, John Essien, George Alhassan, Opoku Nti, Opoku Afriyie, and Joe Carr were the players who stood out and won the trophy for Ghana.



Generally, it takes a team effort to win a tournament but sometimes, some teams have their way through a few exceptional individual players.



Exceptional players usually pop up when the teams need them the most and swing the pendulum in favor of the sides.



The Black Stars may not have George Alhassan and the likes again, but the 27-man squad named for the 2023 AFCON has some talent who could rewrite history and help Ghana end the 42-year trophy drought.



Here are five players that could win the tournament for Ghana

Mohammed Kudus



Mohammed Kudus is the most in-form player in the squad. He is currently the talisman of the Black Stars and would be counted to pull the strings for Ghana.



If he can live up to the billing, the Black Stars will have better chances of winning the title.



He has scored 13 goals and provided 2 assists this season.



Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams just like Kudus is in the form of his life for his club, Athletic Club.



Inaki had a World Cup to forget in 2022 and would want to make amends with the AFCON. This is his first tournament and he would want to turn up and make it count.



He has 8 goals and 2 assists this season.



Majeed Ashimeru



Majeed Ashimeru has shown in the last few matches he has played for the Black Stars, that he is one of the most influential players in midfield.

He makes the team tick in possession and also brings the creative spark which is usually missed in his absence.



Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu is the most reliable center-back in the team. His ability to win duels and tackles, his passing ability, and his positional awareness provide the team with the shield they need at the back.



His distinctive qualities set him apart from the options available.



Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil is one of the forwards the Black Stars can count on for goals. He heads to the tournament with 9 goals and 5 assists this season.



He has the pace to burn and a lot of skills to win games for Ghana. He could be Ghana's go-to person to run down defenders and create chances.



