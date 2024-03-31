Kudus beats Andre Ayew to become highest scoring Ghanaian for West Ham

Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has become West Ham United's highest-scoring Ghanaian player, after Andre Dede Ayew.

Kudus achieved the remarkable feat in West Ham's 4-3 defeat to Newcastle United when he scored his 7th goal for the club in the Premier League.



The former Ajax player achieved this record after he scored his 13th goal in all competitions for West Ham, from only 35 games.



He beats Andre Ayew's record of 12 goals from 50 appearances for West Ham in all competitions, within a span of two seasons.

Kudus also leads the list of Ghana's highest goal contributors in the Premier League with a total of 11 contributions, comprising 7 goals and 4 assists.



Since joining the Hammers, Kudus has scored goals in different tournaments like the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup.



JNA/AE