Kudus can have the same impact as Doku for Man City - West Ham legend

West Ham player, Mohammed Kudus

Former West Ham United midfielder, Nigel Reo-Coker believes Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has the qualities that can take the Hammers to the next level just like Jeremy Doku has done for Manchester City.

Kudus has been an instant hit for West Ham scoring 5 goals for the club since joining them in the summer transfer window.



Although the former Ajax player has had a promising start to his campaign under David Moyes' he has struggled for game time.



Reo-Coker is confident West Ham would make good use of Kudus if he is deployed as a winger rather than a forward.



"I think Kudus can have the same impact as Doku does for Manchester City. Paqueta should be your middle man - he’s the guy that can orchestrate everything.



"I think playing Kudus in the middle is something for me you can kind of question. He needs to be out wide, high, one-on-one against defenders and then producing his magic up there."



Jeremy Doku has been in great form for Man City providing 5 assists and scoring 2 goals in the Premier League.





