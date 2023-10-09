6
Kudus can't be coming on so late - West Ham United fans tell David Moyes

Mon, 9 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some West Ham United fans believe Mohammed Kudus deserves more playing time after the Ghanaian rescued a point for the Hammers against Newcastle United.

Speaking with West Ham Fan TV, two young admires of Kudus urged West Ham manager David Moyes to introduce the former Ajax man earlier in games.

Others also entreated the management to start the Ghanaian in subsequent games because he has shown his abilities in the limited game time he has been given.

Kudus replaced Tomas Soucek with 15 minutes to end proceedings. The 23-year-old went on to score a late goal to salvage a point in a two-all draw at the London Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

The goal was his first in the Premier League and his third for the club since signing in August.

Mohammed Kudus is yet to start a Premier League game for the club after five games, playing a total of 72 minutes.

He has had three starts in eight games, which came in the Europa League and the English Football League Cup.













