Kudus grabs an assist for West Ham in 4-2 win against Brentford

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham United on Monday night helping the team to beat Brentford 4-2 in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars attacker started for his team in the Round 26 encounter played at the London Stadium.



In the game that produced six goals, Jarrod Bowen netted the first in the 5th minute to break the deadlock.



Just two minutes later, he grabbed his second of the night to double the lead for West Ham United.



Later in the 13th minute, a Neal Maupey strike halved the deficit for Brentford as the visitors put up a fight in a bid to get back into the game.

After the halftime break, Mohammed Kudus shifted the balance of the game as he assisted Jarrod Bowen to score in the 63rd minute for his hat-trick.



That goal restored a healthy advantage for the Hammers before Emerson Palmieri scored a fantastic goal to take the game beyond the reach of Brentford.



Although Yoane Wissa would score a second consolation goal for Brentford in the 82nd minute, it was not enough as West Ham held on to secure a delightful 4-2 win.



After his contribution today, Mohammed Kudus now has six goals and two assists after making 21 appearances for West Ham United.