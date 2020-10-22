Kudus had an important tactical role - Ajax coach Ten Hag

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ajax head coach, Eric Ten Hag, has stated that Kudus was given an important tactical role before suffering an unfortunate injury against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Kudus was taken off inside 10 minutes after suffering a devastating knee injury.



He was replaced by Quincy Promes and according to the club, he will be out for several months with a meniscus injury to his right knee.



Before the game, Ten Hag revealed the kind of role he envisioned for Kudus in that match.

"Kudus plays in the central role, but he has to bring the doubt," said Ten Hag in advance in conversation with SBS6.



“He has to play between midfield and attack. In the back of the rear midfielder, but not against Liverpool's central defense duo."



"There he has to come, in the opposite walking movements with Tadic and Neres. They have to rotate.”