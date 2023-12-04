Kudus has been wonderful for West Ham - Michael Owen

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Former England striker Michael Owen has lauded Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Kudus, praising him as a valuable addition to West Ham United.

The 23-year-old showcased his prowess by finding the back of the net in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at the London Olympic Stadium.



Expressing his thoughts on Kudus' performance, Owen, a former Manchester United and Liverpool striker, commended the former Ajax player for making a positive impact at West Ham.



"Kudus has been wonderful for West Ham United," Owen remarked on Premier League coverage.



"He has been scoring some wonderful goals for them, and I think he has been a decent signing for West Ham," he added.



Having joined the Premier League side during the summer transfer window from FC Nordsjaeland, Kudus has made a significant impact, registering three goals and an assist in 11 Premier League appearances.



As West Ham prepares to face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in the Premier League, Mohammed Kudus will aim to maintain his impressive form and continue contributing to his team's success.

