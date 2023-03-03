3
Menu
Sports

Kudus is a type of player people go to the stadium to watch - Ajax boss John Heitinga

Kudus Moammed 42436475.jfif Mohammed Kudus

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ajax manager John Heitinga has heaped praise on Ghana star Mohammed Kudus following his outstanding performance for the club.

The 22-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for the Dutch giants this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 4 assists across competitions.

The midfielder excelled when Ajax inflicted a 3-0 win over De Graapschap in the Dutch Cup on Thursday night.

He provided an assist as Ajax thumped their opponent to progress to the semi-finals.

Kudus has been the best player for Ajax since Heitinga took over from former manager Alfred Schreuder.

"Mohammed Kudus is a player with exceptional qualities. He can go past players, he is very good in small spaces, this is the type of player you go to the stadium for," said Heitinga after the game.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: