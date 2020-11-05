Kudus is our best player right now - Ajax defender Edson Álvarez

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus

Ajax defender Edson Omar Álvarez is full of praise for summer signing Mohammed Kudus, insisting that he has been the club's best player so far this season.

Mohammed is out injured after leaving the pitch just six minutes into his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool a fortnight ago.



But his performances prior to the injury has been stupendous, earning him two man of the match awards and a player of the month nomination.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian scored a goal and provided three assists in three Eredivisie games before the injury setback.

"Mo Kudus has everything in my opinion. I think he is our best player right now," Alvarez said in an interview with Life After Football published in Voetbalzone.



The midfielder is expected to make a quick return from injury after scans revealed his injury was not so serious.



He joined Ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window on a five-year deal.