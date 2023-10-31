Kudus is young and we are not pushing too hard - David Moyes

Moyes (left) and Kudus

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has noted that he was impressed with the performance of Mohammed Kudus in the English Premier League match against Everton.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the EFL match against Arsenal, David Moyes said the club recognizes that the Black Stars attacker is a youngster and will not be pushed too much.



"It can take a few months for anybody to adapt, whether they're doing well or not. I think Mo has settled in well though. He started against Everton and did well.



"He's young and we're not pushing too hard or asking for too much too soon,” David Moyes said.



The West Ham United manager continued, “I think he could be a midfield player, but could also play off the right or up front for us. I think all those positions are important for us because it gives us a variation."

The game between West Ham United and Arsenal will be played on Wednesday, November 1.



