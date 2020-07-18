Sports News

Kudus named in 80-man shortlist for 2020 Golden Boy award

Ghanaian striker, Kudus Mohammed

Ghanaian striker Kudus Mohammed has been nominated to win the prestigious Golden Boy after making the 80-man shortlist for the 2020 edition.

Kudus made the list after an impressive performance at Nordsjælland which earned him a place in the 80-man shortlist after it was pruned from the initial 100-man shortlist.



The former Right to Dream forward who featured in 25 games this season for Nordsjaelland netted 11 goals in 22 starting appearances for the Danish side.



The 19-year-old who recently inked a five-year-deal worth 9 million euros for Eredivisie champions, Ajax FC is hopeful of bringing his A game to the Dutch side.



The Ghanaian is targeting at making the final 20-man shortlist which will determine the winner.

The awards which is organized by Italian newspaper, Tuttosport has been won by world class players and is decided by 40 high-profile writers from around the continent.



Players to have won the prestigious award include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Isco, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappé and Matthijs de Ligt, and Joao Felix.



Vote for Mohammed Kudus number 40 in the link below https://www.tuttosport.com/sondaggi/calcio/golden-boy/2020/07/14-71771469/vota_il_golden_boy_2020_le_80_nomination/

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.