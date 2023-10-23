Kudus names Van Dijk as the toughest defender he has ever faced

Liverpool captain, Virgil Van Dijk

West Ham United player, Mohammed Kudus has named Liverpool's captain, Virgil Van Dijk, as the most challenging opponent he has faced in his career.

Kudus, who made a high-profile move to West Ham from Ajax during the summer transfer window for a reported £38 million, shared his admiration for the renowned Reds' centre-back during a recent appearance on the Iron Cast podcast.



Speaking about his toughest opponent, Kudus said, "Obviously Van Dijk, I played against him in the Champions League, both home and away. He's the hardest opponent I have faced. Strong, fast, and he wins all the duels. Yes, he tries to get into your head."



Kudus had two memorable encounters with Van Dijk during his time at Ajax when they faced Liverpool in the Champions League group stage.



While Liverpool emerged victorious on both occasions, Kudus left his mark in the first encounter at Anfield.

Kudus scored a powerful goal against Liverpool, driving a shot into the top of the net to cancel out Mohamed Salah's opener. The game appeared destined for a draw until Joel Matip scored a late winner for Liverpool.



In a similar meeting at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-0 victory, with Kudus making a second-half appearance from the bench but failing to make a significant impact.



