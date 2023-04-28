0
Kudus' participation in Dutch Cup final needs to be assessed - Heitinga

Kudus Mohammed 5768798 Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ajax interim head coach John Heitinga has stated that the participation of midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the 2023 Dutch Cup final against PSV Eindhoven will have to be evaluated.

The Ghana star, who missed the club's last two matches due to a hamstring injury, has only recently resumed training this week.

The 22-year-old was unable to play Ajax's previous two Eredivisie games against Emmen and PSV after being substituted in the semi-final victory over Feyenoord earlier this month.

Heitinga said at a press conference that a decision will be made on his involvement in Sunday's game after evaluating his performance in training.

"Rensch and Kudus have [partly] joined the group training today. We will see how they react tomorrow and then take a final decision [for Sunday’s game]," he stated.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a vital player for Ajax this season, contributing goals and providing two assists in 22 Eredivisie appearances.

