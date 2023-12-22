Kudus reveals Kamaldeen's impact in his Premier League success

Kudus and Kamaldeen

West Ham sensation Mohammed Kudus expressed his gratitude to his best friend Kamaldeen Sulemana for being a crucial part of his smooth transition from Dutch football to the Premier League.

The Ghanaian international has made a significant impact since arriving in England, scoring nine goals for the Hammers, including a standout performance with a brace in a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday.



Kudus credits his fellow Ghanaian and former Right to Dream Academy teammate, Joseph Anang, for providing essential support due to their natural connection.



However, he emphasizes the significant role played by his best friend, Kamaldeen Sulemana, who currently plays for Southampton in the English Championship.



In an interview with West Ham TV, Kudus states, “A lot of the players help, but mostly Joe [Joseph Anang]. He’s Ghanaian, so there’s a natural connection already, so he helped a lot."

"My friend Kamaldeen Sulemana also plays in Southampton. He’s my best friend, so he also helps a lot with stuff around me, so it’s just calm vibes.”



While Sulemana aims to contribute to Southampton's swift return to the Premier League, the 20-year-old has faced challenges with injuries since joining the Saints in the winter transfer window, as reported by Southampton's official website.



JNA/MA