Kudus thanks West Ham steward for stool he used to celebrate wonder goal against Freiburg

Mohammed Kudus

Away from the advertisement boards, Mohammed Kudus on March 14, 2024, scored for his club side West Ham and got a proper chair for his trademark 'sitting celebration.'

After an unimpeded solo run from about 70 yards out, the Black Stars forward hit a low drive into the Freiburg net in the Europa League fixture that ended 5-0.



After his goal, he grabbed a plastic stool from a steward at the London Stadium and sat on it in front of teeming fans.



His colleagues joined in the celebration of the fourth goal before Kudus added a fifth later in the game to secure West Ham's biggest win in Europe.



After the game, he tweeted about the win with special praise for the steward.

"ALHAMDULILLAH ! Massive W & Energy From The Irons. Thanks Steward For Making it Possible For Me To Add More Juice My Ting," his post read in part.



Watch his goal below:



