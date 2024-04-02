Kudus was excellent despite loss to Newcastle – West Ham boss David Moyes

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United manager David Moyes has described Mohammed Kudus' performance in Saturday's game against Newcastle United as excellent.

The Ghana star was on the scoresheet for the Hammers in the narrow defeat to the Magpies.



West Ham United boss David Moyes praised Mohammed Kudus and his attacking partners ahead of their next match against Tottenham.



"Our attacking players have been very good in recent weeks, and that was the case again against Newcastle at the weekend.

"I thought some of the individual performances were excellent, and Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen all got on the scoresheet.



"Mick getting another goal is very important, and he took his chance very well. All round, I think our forward play is very good, and hopefully it is again on Tuesday night," David Moyes said.



The next game in the English Premier League between West Ham United and Tottenham will be played at the London Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.