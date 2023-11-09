Kudus will be effective as a winger, not down the middle - Ex-West Ham midfielder

Mohammed Kudus

Former West Ham midfielder, Nigel Reo-Coker, has weighed in on the positioning of Mohammed Kudus, urging manager David Moyes to utilize the talented player as a winger rather than in a central role.

Reo-Coker, a seasoned figure in the West Ham ranks, believes that deploying Kudus on the wing provides him with greater freedom and the opportunity to exploit one-on-one situations, as opposed to being confined to a central position.



“When you say attacking selection [against Everton], for me why is he playing Kudus in the middle instead of out wide?' Coker told the BBC.



“I think Kudus can have the same impact as Doku does for Manchester City. Paqueta should be your middleman; he’s the guy that can orchestrate everything.

“I think playing Kudus in the middle is something for me you can kind of question. He needs to be out wide, high, one-on-one against defenders and then producing his magic up there.”



The 23-year-old has made a scintillating start to his tenure in England, notably scoring a crucial goal as West Ham ousted Arsenal from the Carabao Cup. Additionally, he delivered a stunning strike in the team's recent loss to Brentford.