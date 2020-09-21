Kudus wins Man of the Match Award on his Ajax debut

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed marked his official debut with a man-of-the-match performance for Ajax in their 3-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

The 20-year-old former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder lasted the entire duration of the game as he helped his team to a comfortable home win.



He nearly scored in the 85th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the box but was calmly collected by the goalkeeper.



In his post-match interview, the Ghana international says he feels good with the lads around him and the team spirit is also helping him settle in at the club.

“I believe in myself and the team makes me feel like I am part of the squad so that really helps me. I want to be creative and make sure that you enjoy the game, that’s part of how I play. Things are going smooth already, so let’s go.”



Kudus watched on in the season opener against Sparta Rotterdam from the bench as his teammates recorded a solitary win last week but was given full game time by head coach Erik Ten Haag.



Ajax next fixture will be against Vitesse on September 26.

