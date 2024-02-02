Kudus wins penalty for West Ham in 1-1 draw with Bournemouth

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has returned to action for West Ham United after the exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

On Thursday night, the talented youngster started for the Hammers in their Week 22 game of the English Premier League against AFC Bournemouth.



In a game played at the London Stadium, the visitors scored after just three minutes into the first half.



A mistake from Kalvin Philips gifted Dominic Solanke a golden chance as the Englishman took advantage to score to give AFC Bournemouth the lead.

Although West Ham United would control the game after going behind, the team could not equalise before the break.



After recess, Mohammed Kudus won a penalty kick for the hosts to score through James Ward-Prowse to restore parity to the contest.



With no goal again, the match ended in a 1-1 draw as Mohammed Kudus helped West Ham United to pick a crucial point.