Kumasi Asante Kotoko receive GH₵710,000 donation from Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the life patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the life patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has released monies to the management of the club to settle some debt owed the players.

According to Ankobeahene, Baffour Kwame Kusi II the Asantehene has released an amount of GH₵710,000 to the club to pay some salary arrears.



The gesture is in fulfilment of a promise made to the players by the revered king when they called on him last week.



The players in revealing their biggest worry, appealed to Otumfuo to help the club offset some debts owed them.



“Yes, it’s true. A week ago, Otumfuo invited the playing body which was accompanied by the team manager (Ohene Brenya), though CEO was informed before the meeting.

“Nana had a lengthy chat with the players about their welfare. Their major worry was their signing-on-fee owed the senior players, though they shared a lot of their problems which we can’t bring them to the public.



“When we calculated the debt, it was about GHc7.1 billion (old currency) which was to clear all the signing-on-fee. After a week, Nana called the BoD chairman (Kwame Kyei) to come for the money to settle the players,” Ankobeahene Baffour Kwame Kusi II is quoted to have said by pro-Kotoko website MyFabolousOnline.



The news is huge motivation for Kotoko who are preparing for dicey tie against Medeama on Saturday.



Following their drawn game with Accra Great Olympics, rivals Hearts of Oak who defeated Inter Allies 1-0 have closed the gap at the gap at the top with just two points.