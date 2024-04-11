Kumasi Court grants bail to five suspects involved in Asante Kotoko-Nations FC match attack

The suspects are accused of assaulting match officials during Asante Kotoko versus Nations FC match

A Kumasi court has approved bail for five individuals accused of assaulting match officials during the Asante Kotoko versus Nations FC Ghana Premier League match on March 24, 2024.

The accused—Anthony Twum Barima, Habib Moro, George Aduko (known as 'Adongo'), Baba Iddi, and Yaw Bediako (nicknamed Osebo)—appeared before Circuit Court 1, Asokwa, on April 9, 2024. Presiding Judge Obiri Kyere granted them bail at GHC 30,000 each, with one surety, after they pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and assault charges.



The arrests followed the attack on match officials during the game, leading to charges against the suspects, believed to be Asante Kotoko supporters. They are scheduled to appear in court again on May 3, 2024, for a Case Management Conference.

The incident has prompted the Ghana Football Association's Safety and Security Committee to intensify measures against hooliganism, with the arrests forming part of the broader efforts to combat this issue plaguing football matches.