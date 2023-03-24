Kumasi fans, Partey’s performance: Five major talking points from Ghana’s win over Angola

Antoine Semenyo celebrating his goal against Angola

Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, March 23, 2023, has bred many topical issues the morning after. The Black Stars picked a vital 1-0 win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Angola who gave the Black Stars a good run for their money.

The game was filled with many talking points including, captain Andrew Ayew not being on the official team sheet but taking part in the warm-up and sitting in the dugout as a sub, Kamaldeen Sulemana stealing the show with his dribbles and Antoine Semenyo becoming the hero after scoring the winner during stoppage time.



Despite the aforementioned topics getting traction from Ghanaians, GhanaWeb takes a look at the five major talking points from the game.



Below are the five major talking points from Ghana's win over Angola



Thomas Partey shine



Ghanaians have commended Thomas Partey for his superb performance on the after afternoon.



The Arsenal man is currently in the top trends on Twitter as Ghanaians continue to praise the Black Stars deputy skipper.

Partey replicated his form at Arsenal in the game as he showed his class and elegance. He won the man-of-the-match.



Baba Yara pitch was terrible



The Baba Yara pitch looked green and nice on the surface but bumpy and overgrown. The nature of the pitch impeded the progress of the ball.



The ball struggled to flow and Ghanaians took notice of it and criticized the NSA for not doing a good job.



Kumasi fans earn applause



Ghanaians have commended Kumasi fans for giving Black Stars resounding support at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

They provided the team with a charging atmosphere that keep them going until they grabbed the win at the death.



The beautiful scenery they gave the game has been the talk of the town.



Ghanaians concern about Inaki Williams' poor performance



Inaki Williams continues the search for his first goal for the Black Stars. He has now gone 7 games without a goal.



He was average against Angola. Some Ghanaians beginning to have doubts about him being fit to lead Ghana's attacking line.



Dede Ayew as an unused sub

The Nottingham Forest striker was an unused sub in the game. This is the first time in a long while that the skipper started a game from the bench in Black Stars game.



Some Ghanaians have commended Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton on his decision to bench skipper Andre Dede Ayew.



Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below

















Watch latest episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below







EE/KPE