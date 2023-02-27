Kumawood actor narrates how Christian Atsu saved him from possible suicide

Late Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu

In the wake of good testimonies pouring in from persons who have encountered the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, popular Kumawood actor, Samuel Ofori, has also shared his encounter.

The actor is the latest to publicly eulogize Christian Atsu following his demise in Turkey after an earthquake disaster struck.



Sympathizers all over the world including renowned international football teams are paying tributes to the celebrated footballer.



Popular Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown also gave an account where the late Christian Atsu paid for his tuition all through university.



The latest to join the train of individuals sharing testimonies of how the late footballer had helped and supported them is actor Samuel Ofori.



Stating an instance, the popular actor disclosed, but for the timely intervention of the late Atsu, he (Samuel) would have committed suicide.

In a video making rounds on the internet, Mr. Ofori said he contemplated suicide at a time when certain false accusations were labeled against him in Ghana while he was away in Germany.



Without stating what exactly he was accused of, Samuel Ofori said he trended for the wrong reasons and would have ended his life if Christian Atsu’s phone call had not arrived on time.



“I was so frustrated at that time that I neglected all calls, but when I saw his, I answered. He was worried about me and asked for my side of the story. After I narrated everything to him, he motivated me to ignore it because it was a trivial issue. What he did not know was that if that call had not come, I would have drank something poisonous. Just the single call changed my life,” he said.



According to the actor, not only did Atsu comfort him but also explained things to his wife who was entirely disturbed by the rumour.



He established that Christain Atsu’s intervention helped him to move on and make the most of his life.

On how his relationship with the late footballer started, the filmmaker said he (Christian Atsu) called to compliment him after watching his 2019 movie, ‘Make Up Girls’ starring Jessica Williams.











