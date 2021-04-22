Kurt Okraku Chairs GFA Juvenile Committee

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku will continue as chairman of the Juvenile Committee for one more year.
Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo also retains his place as Vice Chairman as some changes have been made to the Committee.
Joining the Committee is Waisu Ali, General Manager of Division One League side, Accra Cities FC.
Waisi has enormous years of experience in juvenile football and will contribute a great of experience and expertise to the committee.
Here is the full list of committee members:
Kurt E.S. Okraku- Chairman
Samuel Anim Addo - Vice Chairman
Mensah Agbovor - Member
Eugene Jacquuaye - Member
Amidu Abdulai - Member
Michael Fiaduse - Member
Waisu Ali - Member
Abubakar Kassim - Member
