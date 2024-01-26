Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Palmer's strained relationship shouldn't affect Joseph Paintsil at the Black Stars - Prince Tagoe

Kurt Okraku and Wilfred Palmer

Former Ghanaian player Prince Tagoe says the strained relationship between President Kurt Okraku and Wilfred Palmer should not impact Joseph Paintsil.

He believes that the GFA President's conflicts with some other football administrators are affecting players managed by those administrators.



Tagoe singles out Joseph Paintsil, under Osei Kwaku Palmer’s guidance, as an example of a player frustrated by the Kurt Okraku administration at the Black Stars.



Paintsil was conspicuously subbed off against Mozambique, despite being Ghana’s most dangerous player in attack and winning a penalty that gave Ghana the lead.



Speaking about the situation, Tagoe suggests that Paintsil's discomfort is due to the issues between Palmer and Kurt Okraku.

“Those at the FA have decided to make some players feel uncomfortable at the national team just because they have problems with other management members who have players in the team,” he told Asempa FM as monitored by FootballGhana.com.



“One example, I can clearly make is Joseph pencil; which intelligent Coach will take him off after he won the penalty? Kurt, if you have problems with Palmer, solve your issues and allow the player to play football.”



Ghana needed a win against Mozambique in their final Group B game but succumbed and gave away two goals in added time, resulting in a 2-2 draw and their elimination from the competition.