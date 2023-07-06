Kurt Okraku acknowledges Nyantakyi's contribution to women's football development

Kwesi Nyantakyi and Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku expressed his gratitude to his predecessor, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for his significant role in laying the groundwork for the development of women's football in the country during the official launch of the Women's Football Strategy on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

In his speech, Okraku extended his appreciation to all the previous leaders who contributed to the growth of women's football, with a special mention of Kwesi Nyantakyi for his dedication to the sport. He acknowledged the efforts of those who invested their time and expertise in nurturing women's football, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the current success and progress.



"The last batch of my thank you goes to all my predecessors who laid the foundation for the Women's game and took an interest in the development of Women's football and those who invested their time and knowledge in Women's Football. The list can continue, but the last one is Kwesi Nyantakyi," Okraku stated.



Women's football in Ghana gained prominence in the 1990s with the emergence of notable teams such as Post Ladies, La Ladies, Fabulous Ladies, Mawuena Ladies, and Ghatel Ladies, among others. These teams played a crucial role in raising the profile of women's football in the country.

Notably, Ghana's senior national women's team, the Black Queens, achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first African team to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1999. Since then, the team has participated in ten editions of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, finishing in third place on three occasions.



Ghana's success in women's football extends beyond the senior level. The country is the first African nation to win a bronze medal in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. This remarkable achievement came in 2012 when the Black Maidens secured a 1-0 victory over Germany in the third-place playoff match.



Furthermore, Ghana has significantly impacted the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup, qualifying for the tournament for six consecutive editions.