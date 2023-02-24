0
Kurt Okraku blames e-ticketing for low-patronage of Ghana Premier League matches

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has said that the introduction of e-ticketing has contributed to the low patronage of Ghana Premier League games.

The 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season has been faced with numerous challenges with the lo-patronage ranking high on the list of challenges.

With many blaming the quality of pitches, officiating, and the level of competitiveness for the drop in attendance, Kurt Okraku believes that the introduction of e-ticketing has caused a major problem.

Kurt Okraku believes that the e-ticketing system which was rolled out for the Black Stars FIFA World Cup playoff game against Nigeria in March 2022 should have been introduced gradually in the Ghana Premier League.

"I see a lot of fans go to the stadium like Bechem, Bibiani, Dawu, and Aduana but the venues where fans are not patronizing the league is the Accra Sports Stadium and the Baba Yara sports stadium."

"Deployment of electronic ticketing system has been a major problem. I believe the football people needed a lot of education before it was introduced. So since the introduction of the e-ticketing patronage of the league at the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara has been low," he said on Asempa FM.

He added that the GFA will meet with the National Sports Authority to review the e-ticketing system being used in the Ghana Premier League.

"The GFA is ready to sit down with the National Sports Authority to discuss this problem and work towards it," he concluded.

