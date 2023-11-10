Kurt Okraku calls out Ghanaian media over reports of plans to sack Chris Hughton

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Amid reports of the Ghana Football Association scheming to dismiss Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars, FA president, Kurt Okraku has lashed out at the Ghanaian media.

Kurt Okraku whose administration has been criticized for the timing of the intended sacking of Chris Hughton, took to Facebook to call out the Ghanaian media over what he estimates to be the spread of lies.



The Facebook post made on Thursday, November 9, 2023, did not provide clarification to the widely speculated rumours but rather attacked the media.



The post on Kurt Okraku’s Facebook page reads “Lies are becoming the order of the day in our media space!!!!”.



News went viral on Thursday, November 9, 2023, that, at their meeting scheduled for Friday, 10 November 2023, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association was going to decide the fate of Chris Hughton.



Per the story originally done by Asaase Radio, the top hierarchy of the FA had sounded out at the members of the council on the intended axing of Chris Hughton.

The position of the FA is premised on their conviction that the Black Stars will be embarking on a suicide mission should they go into the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Chris Hughton as head coach.



But ace sports journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu explained the reason of the immediacy of the FA’s decision.



Kankam Boadu explains that Chris Hughton’s squad for Madagascar contains as many as 12 new players as he looks to stamp his authority on the team.



“They planned on sacking Chris Hughton after the two matches but they have decided to do it now after he sent the squad to them. The squad has a lot of changes and some players of FA officials have been omitted from the list”, he said.



Bright Kankam Boadu also kicked against plans to have George Boateng act as interim head coach of the Black Stars until the substantive coach is appointed.

“Do they think that we are joking? You are planning on sacking Chris Hughton and leaving the team for George Boateng, Didi and Olele. Those three are worse than Chris Hughton. We like joking in this country,” he said.



Meanwhile, Chris Hughton has named a 25-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros on November 17 and November 20 respectively.







EK