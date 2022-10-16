Kurt Okraku delighted to be re-elected as WAFU Zone B President

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has expressed his excitement after being re-elected as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone B) for a new 4-year mandate.

This comes after no other candidate filed nominations to contest him for the leadership of the sub-regional body.



He was sworn into office on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the WAFU B General Assembly in Cote D’Ivoire.



"The governing body of the West African Football Union Zone B was sworn in at the 15th General Assembly held in Abidjan, Cote DÍvoire, on Saturday, October 15, 2022," Kurt Okraku posted on his Twitter page.



"Having been re-elected as President for a new term, I congratulate members of the body for a successful congress as we work together to strengthen our football across the region."



President Simeon-Okraku took over from Djibrilla Hima Hamidou of Niger who stood down from the position in May 2021.



President Simeon-Okraku has worked tirelessly to revive competition and bring modernity to football administration in the Zone.

The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the football block where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.



Federation Presidents, CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba and General Secretaries of the seven Associations within the sub-region and some invited guests attended the General Assembly on Saturday.



President Simeon-Okraku in his acceptance called for stronger collaboration among Member Associations to ensure that the sub-region’s record as the hub and cradle for African Football was preserved.



