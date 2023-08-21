Kurt Okraku does not deserve another term – Abdul Salam Yakubu fumes

Abdul Salam Yakubu, Bankroller of New Edubiase Football Club

The Bankroller of New Edubiase Football Club, Abdul Salam Yakubu says Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku does not deserve another term in office as he calls for delegates to vote wisely ahead of the 2023 GFA Presidential elections.

The FA election is slated for Wednesday, September 27 in Tamale as incumbent Kurt Okraku will aim for another term when he comes up against former GFA Vice President George Afriyie.



Speaking to Fox FM, Abdul Salam Yakubu said “Kurt does not deserve another term. Just look at how our game has deteriorated over the years. Our national teams are not doing well in Africa, our clubs are not any better".



“Do you know how many clubs that are suffering under this Kurt administration? Techiman City, Unity FC, Phar Rangers, Tema Youth, Hasaacas. I mean I can mention about twenty of them. Is this how to lead the GFA?”, he quizzed.



Meanwhile, the outspoken Abdul Salam believes that George Afriyie is the right person for the position.

“I am still part of the George Afriyie camp because I believe his leadership qualities would have helped our football to grow to a greater level than what we are currently seeing. We need someone who will unite the football family, someone who will develop our game, and that is George Afriyie. He will win the elections.”



The Congress agenda is set to encompass a range of important topics, including the election of the GFA President, the election of Executive Council Members, and the official swearing-in ceremony.



LSN/DO