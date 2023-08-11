Kurt Okraku files nomination to re-run for GFA President

Kurt Okraku speaking to the media

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has filed his nomination to re-run for the coveted football position for a second term.

The celebrated football administrator filed his nomination at 10:09 am on Friday in fulfilment of the constitutional requirement of the association.



The process was ‘smooth and well organised’ as he described it after he filed his nomination at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association.



Mr. Okraku was in the company of almost one hundred delegates made up of Premier League clubs, Regional Football Association Chairmen, Division One League clubs and Women’s Premier League clubs.

By filing his nomination on Friday, President Kurt E.S. Okraku agrees to go for a second term in office as the president of the West African country.



Addressing the media after filing his nomination, the President of the Ghana FA was thankful to all the delegates who showed up to support his filing and pledged to work harder to redefine the fortunes of Ghana Football.