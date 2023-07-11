0
Menu
Sports

Kurt Okraku has failed to deliver on his promises – George Afriyie

Mr George Afriyie New Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has accused the current GFA boss, Kurt Okraku of not delivering on his promises after being voted into power.

George Afriyie who competed against Kurt Okraku in the last elections claimed that many of the promises made by the GFA president have not been delivered yet.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress, George Afriyie claimed that the GFA boss used the opportunity to campaign for himself rather than telling congress what his administration has achieved so far.

George Afriyie told the media, “Four years ago this administration was ushered into office, they had a manifesto to justify what they can do. Some of the things that were captured in Kurt Okraku’s manifesto was to provide football boots to all clubs. In his last year as GFA president that is when he did it.

“It was Puma who are the sponsors so it's not like he did it with his money and he even shared it once. The other promise he made was that there would be an autonomous league. I said it was impossible because it hasn’t been done anywhere in the world and it's been four years, nothing to show,” he added.

THE GFA has promised to host the elections before the end of October.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Related Articles: