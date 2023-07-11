Kurt Okraku has failed to deliver on his promises – George Afriyie

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has accused the current GFA boss, Kurt Okraku of not delivering on his promises after being voted into power.

George Afriyie who competed against Kurt Okraku in the last elections claimed that many of the promises made by the GFA president have not been delivered yet.



Speaking on the sidelines of the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress, George Afriyie claimed that the GFA boss used the opportunity to campaign for himself rather than telling congress what his administration has achieved so far.



George Afriyie told the media, “Four years ago this administration was ushered into office, they had a manifesto to justify what they can do. Some of the things that were captured in Kurt Okraku’s manifesto was to provide football boots to all clubs. In his last year as GFA president that is when he did it.

“It was Puma who are the sponsors so it's not like he did it with his money and he even shared it once. The other promise he made was that there would be an autonomous league. I said it was impossible because it hasn’t been done anywhere in the world and it's been four years, nothing to show,” he added.



THE GFA has promised to host the elections before the end of October.



