Kurt Okraku has shown leadership on fight against hooliganism - Aduana Stars Communications Director

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

Aduana Stars Communications Director Evans Oppong has commended the Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku on his tour to the Bono and Ahafo regions to meet club officials and administrators.

The Ghana FA President is in the two regions to meet club officials and administrators over the recent hooliganism and violence to have occurred at match venues involving Division One League clubs in the past few weeks.



Kurt Okraku on his tour to the region urged the Clubs in the region to come together to fight against violence and hooliganism in order to protect the image of Ghana football.



Aduana Stars Communication Director Evans Oppong has commended the FA President for showing leadership by engaging the clubs as they look forward to ending crowd violence and hooliganism from the game.



‘The visit gave clubs opportunities to share ideas, make suggestions and to express their grievances on how to improve football in the region and Ghana as a whole.

“Hooliganism is destroying our beautiful game and for the FA president to take it upon himself to fight it is very commendable”.



Evans Oppong advised all the clubs to join in the fight against violence and hooliganism from the game.



Ghana FA President has also called on the security agencies to arrest and persecute those who engage in these acts of violence and hooliganism at match venues.