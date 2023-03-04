Kurt Okraku is failing because people not telling him the truth – Kofi Manu

Experienced football administrator Kofi Manu

Experienced football administrator Kofi Manu is wailing about the current state of Ghana Football in the country.

Speaking in an interview, Kofi Manu expressed Ghana football has taken a nosedive, comparing to previous years.



“Kurt Okraku is failing because he is not having people to tell him the truth. Truth be told, Ghana football has taken a nosedive” he said.



The experienced administrator has therefore called for pragmatic measures to ensure Ghana football bounces back to its state.

Ghana has failed to perform in continental and global competitions under the Kurt Okraku led administration.



The Black Stars suffered early exit at the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.