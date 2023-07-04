Kurt Okraku is responsible for failures of our national teams - Christopher Nimley

Christopher Nimley

Ghanaian Football Coach and Sports Pundit, Christopher Nimley has slammed GFA President, Kurt OKraku for the recent string of poor results churned out by the national teams.

In the last 16 months, the Black Starlets could not qualify for the U-17 AFCON, the Black Satellites also failed to qualify for the U-20 AFCON, the Black Stars exited the AFCON 2021 at the group stage after finishing bottom in their group without a win at the tournamen tt.



The Black Stars B were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the CHAN 2022 tournament, and just last Friday, the Black Meteors were knocked out at the U-23 African Cup of Nations which serves as a qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side recorded just one win and a draw after they were humiliated 5-1 by the hosts, Morocco. Coach Nimley blames Ghana’s abysmal performances on manipulation in player selection into the national teams by Kurt Okraku.



“Somebody thinks he is the only person entitled to give his players the various platforms into our national teams”

Coach Nimley also accuses the FA president of nepotism.



“It is shocking that Kurt Okraku and his people think they are the only people who have the right to market their players and sell them to put money into their pockets, so we’ve gotten it wrong at the basic level.”



He continued, “About 70 to 80 percent of players selected into all our national teams belong to the FA President and his people. Are your players better than the players of other teams?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, the Black Meteors have arrived in Accra after they failed to shine in Morocco.