Kurt Okraku lands WAFU Zone B role

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku has been named 2nd Vice President of the West African Football Union (WAFU ) Zone B as per the Statutes of the Union.

Mr. Okraku became President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following closely contested elections held in Accra last year.



The soft-spoken football administrator has won many admirers with his approach to issues since ascending on the throne.



He is widely hailed for changing the narrative by being transparent and accountable to the football fraternity.



Mr. Okraku holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana, trained as a journalist at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and also an MBA holder from the University of Liverpool. While in the UK, he also received various certificates in marketing, hospitality and tourism management.

The former Dreams FC bankroller is an astute football administrator and has his name synonymous with football administration serving on various executive committees of the Ghana Football Association as well as the national team, Ghana Black Stars.



He again served as the administrative manager of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) from 2008 to 2010.



Before ascending the eminent GFA Presidential throne, Mr. Simeon-Okraku was the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, a position he held flawlessly to the admiration of all and Sundry.



He is therefore in no doubt well-equipped to hold the fort on the West African Zonal front.