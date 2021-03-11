Kurt Okraku leads delegation to 43rd CAF General Assembly

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku, Vice President, Mark Addo and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) have arrived in Rabat, Morocco for the 43rd CAF General Assembly.

The CAF General Assembly will take place in Rabat on Friday, March 12, 2021. The General Assembly will also be the elective Congress where Member Associates will elect new President of CAF.



The General Assembly will also discuss among others, the activity report covering the period since the previous General Assembly Meeting inclusive of the zonal activity report, presentation of the audited statement of accounts, the report of the audit committee, Election of CAF Executive Committee members and the Election of the CAF representative to the FIFA Council.

The General Assembly will be streamed live on CAF YouTube page and other CAF digital platforms.