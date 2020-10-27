Kurt Okraku must focus on uniting football people - Bechem United CEO

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

The Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Kwasi Darlington has urged Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku to unite the football fraternity if he wants to succeed during his tenure.

The Bechem United CEO made mention of this in his assessment of Kurt Okraku’s first year in office as president of the GFA.



Kurt Okraku was appointed GFA president on October 25, 2019, taking over from the Normalisation Committee led by Dr Kofi Amoah.



The former Dreams FC Chief Executive Officer has seen his tenure hit by the coronavirus pandemic which led to the suspension of football activities as well as the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season due to the outbreak.



Kwasi Darlington in his view commended Kurt’s administration for the work done amid the pandemic which he says has been challenging for the FA and the various stakeholders.

He advised Kurt Okraku to unite the various stakeholders to ensure his administration succeeds.



“I will advise Kurt to bring all the football people together so they can work under one umbrella. He should take out that thinking that some people are his enemies and will want to work against him”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Ahead of the start of the 2020/21 football season, Kwasi Darlington is hoping the new administration can secure sponsors for the various leagues.



“We are yet to see sponsorships from Corporate Ghana and want to see the GFA securing sponsorships which will indicate that there is hope. We don’t have to play the league without any sponsor this time around”.