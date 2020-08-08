Sports News

Kurt Okraku opens door to new Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kurt Okraku revealed he is ready to work with Nana Yaw Amponsah

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku says his doors are open to new Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah, insisting he can 'count on him' for any form of support.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, a former GFA Presidential candidate was confirmed C.E.O of Kotoko on Friday at a mammoth ceremony in Kumasi.



The young football administrator succeeds George Amoako who was relieved of his duties last month.



In congratulating his competitor for the FA top job, Mr. Okraku revealed he is ready to work with Nana Yaw Amponsah to 'reignite passion and create wealth for all.'



"Bro, the smile on your face confirms your heart is at peace on this amazing opportunity offered you by the great Porcupine army," he tweeted.

"Indeed its time to bring back the love to the Fabulous fam. Together lets ignite passion & create wealth for all. Good luck & always count on me. BELIEVE," he added.



The 2019 GFA presidential candidate has been given a three-year mandate to turn the fortunes of the club around.





