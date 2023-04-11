Kurt Okraku’s ‘boy’ goes after Stephen Appiah for football is run by footballers and not grammar comment

former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah

National Divison One board member, Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu has stated that Stephen Appiah's claim that ex-footballers have been sidelined in the Ghana Football administration is false.

In a Facebook post to deny the former Black Stars captain's statement, Sheik Tophic mentioned former Black Stars players, including Stephen Appiah, who have had an appointment at the Ghana Football Association.



In his counter-argument, he mentioned Samuel Osei Kuffour, Didi Dramani, George Boateng, Richard Olele Kingston, and many others.



”His claim that ex-footballers have been sidelined in football cannot be true and I stand to prove that.



"Until recently, Sammy Kuffuor was a management committee member of the Black Stars, a role he held since 2020. Same Kuffour was a member of the NC that was appointed by FIFA after the Anas exposé. Is Kuffour not an ex footballer?



“Dramani Didi and George Boateng are the Deputy Coaches of the Black Stars, aren't they ex-footballers? Ibrahim Tanko, Laryeah, Attram, Abladey Kumah, Michael Osei, Olele, are all ex-footballers but are managing various national teams in different capacities," Part of his statement reads.



"...In any case, was Appiah not the team manager of the Black Stars? Was he not offered another role in Kurt's administration which he declined?

“Please, for once, let's encourage our ex-footballers to build their administrative capacities to be able to manage the game if that's what they want to do. It's not out of place," he added.



While addressing Appiah's statement that football is not run with big grammar but footballers, Tophic quizzed whether the ex-footballers make effort to acquire professional knowledge after their careers.



"Yes, we don't need grammar to manage footballers but we need professional knowledge to manage it. Tell me just one ex-footballer who has trained as a sports physician? Is Appiah saying because they are ex-footballers they must be appointed as medical officers of the national teams?



“Can u show me just one ex-footballer who is a professional physiotherapist? Do u know any ex-footballer who is a professional fitness trainer with professional fitness certificates?



“Appiah's comment will fly and catch the headlines because we are in a system where facts are swept under the carpet even when carriers know the truth. We know very well that Appiah's position can't be justified when ex-footballers do not have the professional knowledge to manage the game.”



Stephen Appiah, in his trending interview with Sompa Radio, claimed footballers run the football, adding that it is about insight and not grammar.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak.



“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.



Check out Tophic's Facebook post below







EE/KPE