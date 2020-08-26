Sports News

Kurt Okraku says I’m his enemy – Palmer alleges

In an interview with www.ghanaweb.com earlier this year, GFA President Kurt Okraku made it clear that he harbors no pain or hatred towards any of the candidates in the 2019 GFA Elections.

Okraku who had earlier been attacked by George Afriyie for being vindictive, said that he operates an open-door policy and all opinions including criticisms are welcomed.



Unlike Afriyie who saw Okraku as a rival, the FA president referred to him and Palmer as ‘brothers’ who share the same objective of reviving Ghana football.



“We are honest people and I expect everyone I come across to be the same. I have very good relationship with everybody. My brother, Palmer, George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Adomako and Amanda. There is nobody I don’t speak with it. Perhaps we don’t speak daily but we do engage and there are times we’ve crossed over to help ourselves”.



“We do differ on opinion at times but I have said on numerous occasions that we need everybody. I cannot pretend that I know everything connected to the sport but everybody has special qualities and since the almighty God has blessed each one of us differently. It is important as a leader you harness the quality and potential of everybody”.



To prove that these are not mere words but something that he believes in Kurt Okraku and his Executive Council offered a role to Palmer on one their committees.

Palmer was supposed to serve as a member of three-man committee which were going to decide remuneration for members of the Executive Council.



Palmer rejected the appointment, citing personal reason though reports linked it with the impending CAS ruling.



But unlike Kurt who regard Palmer as a ‘brother’, the Tema Youth chief sees him in a different light.



Palmer told Angel FM on Tuesday that, Kurt regards him as an enemy and that there exist no cordial relationship between them.



“Kurt says I’m his enemy so how can I be his friend. He says he doesn’t give position to friends”, he told Angel FM’s Saddick Adams.

