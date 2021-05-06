Kurt Okraku shows maturity by visiting convalescent critic Amin Lamptey

L-R: Kurt Okraku, Amin Lamptey, Jiji Alifoe have been long standing friendship

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has visited his long-standing friend and recent critic Mohammed Amin Lamptey- who is recovering from an illness in a heartwarming approach.

The University lecturer and PR expert is on the road to recovery after he was hospitalized for a couple of days.



The outstanding former TV presenter has been an avid critic of the Kurt Okraku administration despite his close ties with him.



The two personalities together with Dreams FC president Jiji Alifoe, have been long-time friends and allies spanning several decades.



However, their triangular friendship took a dramatic twist after the chief communicator clashed with the Dreams FC president over his perceived criticism of the Kurt Okraku administration.



The tension led to a widely reported physical confrontation between the two men to further stoke fire in their relationship.

However, Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has reached out to his friend after he was discharged from the hospital two weeks ago.



The Ghana Football Association capo visited his friend alongside Jiji Alifoe to offer his support in times of his difficult moment.



The heartwarming approach signifies maturity between the three personalities after smoking the peace pipe in the process to return to their brotherliness which has existed over three decades.



Lamptey has received high-profile visits including the country's Sports Minister and former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Lamptey is a marketing and PR consultant who has written extensively on Ghana football and Boxing over the years.