Kurt Okraku stays on, as Palmer loses case against GFA

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

Mr. Kurt E. S Okraku will continue to enjoy his top position as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the dismissal of case filed by Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei, popularly known as “Palmer” at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the GFA.

Palmer, has been seeking justice at the CAS after he was disqualified from the 2019 GFA Presidential elections by the Normalisation Committee (NC).



After his disqualification by the Vetting Committee of the NC, Palmer filed an appeal which was swiftly rejected and resorted to the highest Court in Sports for justice.



However, the CAS ruling delivered on Wednesday, September 2, dismissed his appeal and maintains the ruling of the Elections Committee.



The verdict signed by the President of the Panel, Michele A. R. Bernasconi ruled that, the appeal filed on October 14, 2019 by Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei against the GFA with respect to the decision rendered on October 4 respectively October 8 by the Elections Committee of the Respondent is dismissed.



It also said, the decisions rendered on October 4 respectively October 8 by the GFA Elections Committee are confirmed.

Also, the costs of the arbitration, to be determined and served to the Parties by the CAS Court Office, shall be borne by Palmer.



However, each Party shall bear its own cost in connection with the arbitration proceedings.



Also in the verdict, all other or further claims are dismissed.



This means that, Kurt Okraku will continue to lead the GFA till his tenure ends and Mr. Osei can’t contest the top position at the GFA in future.

