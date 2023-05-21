Kurt Okraku tells Ghanaians to expect big trophies soon

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku is hopeful about the Black Stars' chances of winning trophies soon despite their recent dismal outcomes in major tournaments.

Despite recent tournament failures, Okraku feels the squad is on the right track. The Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and failed to move beyond the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Okraku who admitted the flaws of the Black Stars emphasised that the team is on the right path as far as the vision of the GFA is concerned.

"We have an amazing group of players who are ready to die and work their socks off for Mother Ghana. The technical team currently led by Chris Hughton is a very competent one, and given the support the Football Association are offering, the support the government and the enthusiasm Ghanaians have offered this, I think the team is in the right way," he told Supersport.



"I believe that the big trophies that sitting presidents have always clamoured for, the big trophies that Ghanaians have always clamoured for will soon be on our shelves."