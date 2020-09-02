Sports News

Kurt Okraku to stay as GFA President as CAS dismisses Palmer's case

Palmer had asked CAS to annul the election that brought Kurt to power in 2019

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has ruled that the decision of the GFA Elections Committee to disqualify Wilfred Kweku Osei, affectionately called Osei Palmer from the 2019 GFA Election is valid.

The decision means Kurt Okraku will stay on as the FA President with no re-election ordered.



On Wednesday morning CAS, after several postponement delivered the verdict which is likely to bring finality to a long protracted legal process.



Palmer was contesting the legitimacy of the current leadership of the FA at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.



He was found guilty of breaking GFA codes and was thus prevented from contesting the elections that saw the arrival of Kurt Okraku and eleven other Executive Council members.

The verdict means unless some monumental happens, Palmer may not be able to stand for any future election in the future.



Spokesperson of Osei Palmer, Ebo Appiah in an interview with Asempa FM admitted receiving the verdict from CAS. He said despite the disappointment they are ready to assist the current administration going forward.



"Palmer is calm and he is a sportsman who knows that you will either win or lose. He is calm and not down." Ebo said.





