Kurt Okraku trends on social media after aide sued sports journalist, Sompa FM

GFA President Kurt Okraku.jpeg 1024x581 1 GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The name of the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku went up in the trends on social media after the news went viral that his ‘Chief of Staff’ Michael Osekre has taken legal action against Kumasi-based journalist, Jeffery Asare.

Kurt Okraku has dominated the discussion as people wonder who is next on the list of the GFA to be sued.

The conversation has been triggered by an earlier caution by the FA to initiate legal actions against anyone who in the view of the FA makes commentaries that are defamatory.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team.

“While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the protection of the brands from deliberate lies, misinformation, and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians.

“The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, and products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same.”

The FA have put actions into their words with Jeffery Asare and Sompa FM being the first persons to be sued and that has got social media users talking.

Kurt Okraku is being criticized on social media for what critics perceive to be intolerance and attempts to gag the media.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
